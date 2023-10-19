Segway-Ninebot Drives Standardization in the Micromobility Sector

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a frontrunner in the industry, Segway-Ninebot not only strives for its own progress but also drives industry-wide transformation through technological innovation. The company takes an active role in shaping industry standards, fostering standardized growth across the sector. In the realm of global micromobility, Segway-Ninebot actively advocates for regional standardization policies, ensuring that consumers can enjoy convenient and secure travel experiences.

As of June 2023, Segway-Ninebot has participated in the formulation of more than 60 international/regional industry standards, including 9 international standards such as ISO and IEC, and 27 regional national standards, filling in multiple industry gaps in the fields of electric self-balancing vehicles, electric kickscooters, ebikes, service robots, batteries, and other areas, including the international standard ISO 13482:2014 "Robots and Robotic Equipment - Safety Requirements for Personal Care Robots", and the American standard UL 4600 "Standard for Safety - Evaluation of Autonomous Products". Among them, Segway-Ninebot led the formulation of the international standard IEC 63281-1 "E-Transporters - Part 1: Terminology and Classification," which is the first international standard in this field, promoting industry collaboration and common progress.

While actively supporting the development of international standards, Segway-Ninebot has always been at the forefront of product compliance. Standards are also a prerequisite for legal driving on the road. In the US market, Segway-Ninebot was the first company to obtain UL 2272 certification. This standard was introduced in the United States in 2016 and provides clear regulations on product quality and safety for electric kickscooters and other micromobility products, allowing them to better develop in the US market.

In the European market, Segway-Ninebot was the first enterprise to obtain EN 17128:2020 standard certification. Also, as the first micromobility transportation industry standard in Europe, this standard was officially released in 2020. Currently, the micromobility transportation product standards in most European countries are basically with this standard or adjusted and optimized based on this standard. Among them, Segway-Ninebot is the first enterprise in Germany to successfully apply for eKFV certification.

Segway-Ninebot's active role in shaping industry standards and its commitment to product compliance and safety make it a leader in the micromobility sector, ensuring convenient and secure travel experiences for consumers.

