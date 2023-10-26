Seizing Global Potential: 134th Canton Fair Expands "Belt and Road" Business Opportunities

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 134th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair", "the Fair"), held in Guangzhou from October 15th to November 4th, has successfully attracted a total number of 129,000 overseas buyers, with nearly 70,000 come from countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, over 65% increase over the same period last session. The three-phase exhibition featured 650 exhibitors from 43 nations and regions in its International Pavilion, around 60% of whom were from Belt and Road countries, earning high praise from both suppliers and buyers.

"Ninety percent of our company's external purchases are sourced from China, with guaranteed quality, delivery, and price. We have immense confidence in China's manufacturing capabilities," stated Sia Huaping, Chairman of SARAWAKCHINA TRADES IMPORTERS & EXPORTERS ASSOCIATION."This time, more than 80 members of our chamber are actively attending the fair."

The Canton Fair has become a hub for distinguished companies like Guangzhou Tiger Head Battery Group Co., Ltd., Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Xinbao"), and other prestigious firms who have set their sights on the flourishing "Belt and Road" market. Xinbao, in particular, has astutely designated a special exhibition section at the fair, meticulously tailored to cater to the specific needs of buyers originating from countries and regions deeply invested in the "Belt and Road" initiative. This sagacious move has successfully enticed a significant number of buyers seeking informative consultation.

Zhang Yifei, Xinbao's adept overseas project director, excitedly shared, "Aside from successfully finalizing numerous deals at the Canton Fair, our company is also actively expanding its international production bases, with the Indonesian factory now in full swing."

Moreover, Altinboga Gas Equipments, a prominent Turkish valve manufacturer, made a remarkable appearance at the Canton Fair International Pavilion, presenting an extensive selection of over 85 product categories. Hakan Yairal, the skilled foreign trade manager of Althinboga Gas Equipments, expressed, "The Canton Fair serves as our paramount exhibition, providing us with unmatched opportunities to negotiate with buyers from around the world."

The relationship between China and enterprises from countries along the "Belt and Road" has grown stronger at the Canton Fair, resulting in mutual benefits and positive outcomes. For more information about the 134th Canton Fair, please visit the official website of the Canton Fair https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848, or contact: caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn.

