SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO Completes Acquisition Of AIM Aerospace

RENTON, Wash., Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD ("SEKISUI CHEMICAL") announced on November 21, 2019 that it has finalized the acquisition of AIM Aerospace from Liberty Hall Capital Partners ("LHCP"). AIM Aerospace is now a wholly owned operating company within SEKISUI CHEMICAL.

AIM Aerospace is a leading designer and producer of advanced composite structures, systems, engine components and thermoplastic technology for the global aerospace industry and leading the way in the implementation of advanced thermoplastics and intelligent automation for aerospace in North America. AIM Aerospace has expanded its capabilities, diversified its customer base and extended its geographic reach to position themselves to deliver a new generation of products to the aerospace industry.

Daniele Cagnatel, Chief Executive Officer of AIM Aerospace said, "We are very pleased to be a key member of SEKISUI CHEMICAL's business. As the foundational aerospace company in their portfolio we will bring our technical, product and market expertise combined with SEKISUI CHEMICAL's advanced materials and processes to create synergies and achieve strategic growth. The integration with SEKISUI CHEMICAL also provides access to resources and expertise to enhance continuous improvement, operational excellence and to refine and develop product offerings for our current and new customers. This is the beginning of a great journey for our team."

About AIM Aerospace: AIM Aerospace has been manufacturing and engineering products for the commercial aerospace and defense markets for over 30 years. AIM Aerospace is a leading designer and producer of advanced composite structures, systems and engine components using thermoset and thermoplastic technology for the global aerospace industry. Headquartered in Renton, Washington, AIM Aerospace has additional facilities located in Auburn and Sumner, Washington and Orange City, Iowa with 1200+ employees.

About SEKISUI America Corporation: SEKISUI America Corporation (SAC), located in Secaucus, NJ, serves as the regional headquarters for SEKISUI's North American companies. SAC's parent company is SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD, headquartered in Japan. Its 26,000 employees work in over 200 companies in 21 countries, aiming to improve the lives of the people of the world and the earth's environment. The group conducts business in the fields of residential and social infrastructure creation and chemical solutions. Since its founding in 1947, the SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD. has dedicated itself to contributing to social development and environmental improvement and was recently selected as one of the Global 100 most sustainable companies. SAC represents the commitment, strength, and principles of SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD. products and people in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

