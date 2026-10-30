Sekisui Chemical Aktie

Sekisui Chemical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US81607R1077

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30.10.2026 10:05:13

Sekisui H1 Profit Up 9.7%; Backs FY26 Net Profit View, Lifts Operating Profit & Sales Guidance

(RTTNews) - Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. (SKSUY, 4204.T), a Japanese industrial company, on Friday reported a rise in its profit for the first half of fiscal 2026, on higher revenue.

Further, the company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 net earnings outlook and raised forecast for operating profit and sales.

The company's profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first half was JPY34.791 billion, higher than year-ago earnings of JPY31.722 billion. On a per basic share basis, the earnings were JPY86.16 and JPY76.47, respectively.

Operating profit climbed 33 percent year-over-year to JPY60.439 billion.

The company's net sales for the period rose 11.4 percent to JPY701.706 billion from JPY629.797 billion last year.

Going forward, Sekisui continues to expect attributable profit of JPY76 billion or JPY188.17 for fiscal 2026, a growth of 1.1% from last year.

However, the company raised operating profit outlook to JPY123 billion, up 15.5% year-over-year, from previous outlook of JPY115 billion.

The company has also raised its revenue expectation to JPY1.491 trillion, up 13.9% from last year. The previous estimate was JPY1.408 trillion.

Sekisui shares closed Friday on the Tokyo exchange at JPY2,574.00, up 1.14 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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