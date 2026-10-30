Sekisui Chemical Aktie
ISIN: US81607R1077
|
30.10.2026 10:05:13
Sekisui H1 Profit Up 9.7%; Backs FY26 Net Profit View, Lifts Operating Profit & Sales Guidance
(RTTNews) - Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. (SKSUY, 4204.T), a Japanese industrial company, on Friday reported a rise in its profit for the first half of fiscal 2026, on higher revenue.
Further, the company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 net earnings outlook and raised forecast for operating profit and sales.
The company's profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first half was JPY34.791 billion, higher than year-ago earnings of JPY31.722 billion. On a per basic share basis, the earnings were JPY86.16 and JPY76.47, respectively.
Operating profit climbed 33 percent year-over-year to JPY60.439 billion.
The company's net sales for the period rose 11.4 percent to JPY701.706 billion from JPY629.797 billion last year.
Going forward, Sekisui continues to expect attributable profit of JPY76 billion or JPY188.17 for fiscal 2026, a growth of 1.1% from last year.
However, the company raised operating profit outlook to JPY123 billion, up 15.5% year-over-year, from previous outlook of JPY115 billion.
The company has also raised its revenue expectation to JPY1.491 trillion, up 13.9% from last year. The previous estimate was JPY1.408 trillion.
Sekisui shares closed Friday on the Tokyo exchange at JPY2,574.00, up 1.14 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 5 Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 5 Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.