Select Acadia Healthcare Hospitals to Participate in Clinical Trial for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depression Drug

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that select facilities from its network of acute care behavioral health hospitals will participate in a registration directed trial to study participants with suicidal ideation and behavior with major depression. This study is sponsored by Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SEEL) for its SLS-002 investigational drug. Acadia hospitals that meet the criteria for participation as clinical trial sites will be able to offer enrollment in this study to eligible patients who exhibit specific symptoms and meet the enrollment conditions.

"We are pleased that select hospitals from our network will take part in this program given its rigorous and comprehensive requirements,” said Dr. Michael Genovese, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Acadia Healthcare. "Our acute care behavioral health hospitals strive to provide quality care and innovative treatments. SLS-002 has shown promise in Part 1 of this trial, and we are hopeful that it can enhance the positive patient outcomes for these at-risk groups.”

SLS-002 is intranasal racemic ketamine with two investigational new drug applications for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depression. Seelos looks to address an unmet need to treat these conditions in the U.S. with SLS-002. The protocol requires a five-dose regimen spread over the first 15 days of treatment (both in-and out-patient) after medical assessment. This is Part 2 of the study, which is randomized, double-blind, and placebo controlled. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of repeat doses of SLS-002 in the target indication.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of June 30, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 239 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,600 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 22,500 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005203/en/