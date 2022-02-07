|
07.02.2022 22:15:00
SELECT ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE
HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).
What:
Select Energy Services Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
When:
Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central
How:
Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0872 and asking for the
Select Energy Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or
Where:
https://investors.selectenergyservices.com/events-presentations
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through March 9, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13726211#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investors.selectenergyservices.com/events-presentations for 90 days.
About Select Energy Services, Inc.
Select Energy Services, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Select" or the "Company") is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the oil and gas industry. Select develops, manufactures and delivers a full suite of chemical products for use in oil and gas well completion and production operations as well as integration into the full water life-cycle. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of oilfield water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the continued success of the Company. For more information, please visit Select's website, http://www.selectenergy.com.
WTTR-PR
Contacts:
Select Energy Services
Chris George – VP, Investor Relations & Treasurer
(713) 296-1073
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan
(713) 529-6600
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-energy-services-announces-2021-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301476733.html
SOURCE Select Energy Services, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Select Energy Services Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
06:21
|Erste Schätzungen: Select Energy Services A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.21
|Ausblick: Select Energy Services A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.21
|Ausblick: Select Energy Services A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Select Energy Services A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.21
|Ausblick: Select Energy Services A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.02.21
|Ausblick: Select Energy Services A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Select Energy Services A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.20
|Ausblick: Select Energy Services A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)