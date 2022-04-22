SELECT ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2022 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

HOUSTON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) today announced that it will release first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: Select Energy Services First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call



When: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central



How: Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0872 and asking for the

Select Energy Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below



Where: https://investors.selectenergyservices.com/events-presentations

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 18, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13729213#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investors.selectenergyservices.com/events-presentations for 90 days.

About Select Energy Services, Inc.

Select Energy Services is a leading provider of sustainable full life cycle water and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States. Select provides for the sourcing and transfer of water, both by permanent pipeline and temporary hose, prior to its use in the drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing, as well as complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities, including containment, monitoring, treatment and recycling, flowback, hauling, gathering and disposal. Select also develops and manufactures a full suite of specialty chemicals used in the well completion process and production chemicals used to enhance performance over the producing life of a well. Select currently provides services to exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies operating in all the major shale and producing basins in the United States. For more information, please visit Select's website, http://www.selectenergy.com.

