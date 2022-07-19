Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
SELECT ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2022 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

HOUSTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) today announced that it will release second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 after the market closes.  In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).

What:

Select Energy Services Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call



When:

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central



How:

Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0872 and asking for the


Select Energy Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or


Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below



 Where:

https://investors.selectenergy.com/events-presentations/current



For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 17, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13731255#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investors.selectenergy.com/events-presentations/current for 90 days.

About Select Energy Services, Inc.

Select Energy Services, Inc. (collectively, with its consolidated subsidiaries, referred to as "Select" or the "Company") is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. Select develops, manufactures and delivers a full suite of chemical products for use in oil and gas well completion and production operations as well as integration into the full water life-cycle. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of oilfield water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the continued success of the Company.  For more information, please visit Select's website, http://www.selectenergy.com.

WTTR-PR

Contacts:

Select Energy Services 


Chris George - Senior Vice President, Corporate
Development, Investor Relations & Sustainability


(713) 296-1073


IR@selectenergy.com




Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan


(713) 529-6600


WTTR@dennardlascar.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-energy-services-announces-2022-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301588835.html

SOURCE Select Energy Services, Inc.

