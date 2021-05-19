Select Global Events announce the World's first free to attend commercial exhibition and conference show for the Silicone industry

DETROIT, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicone Expo is the World's first free to attend commercial trade show and conference for the Silicone industry. Brought to you by UK based Select Global Events, there will be 180+ global exhibitors from the entire manufacturing and extended supply chains (of elastomers, resins, fluids and gels) pitched face to face with 3,500+ buyers and delegates from a multitude of the industries served.

Nathan Reuby, Select Global Events' CEO, explained, "Silicones are amongst the world's most important and adaptable materials that are used in a huge amount of industries. All around us in everyday life is a silicone based product, yet, rather surprisingly this sector did not have its own dedicated meeting place. It does now and we are so excited to work with the industry and give it the platform it deserves.

The TCF Center, in downtown Detroit, has been chosen to host the event given its prime location in the manufacturing heartland of the US mid-west. Such a key and important region, with excellent domestic and international connections and access to a host of end user sectors ensured we are delighted to call Detroit the home of Silicone Expo.

The Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau, along with our hospitality community, is very pleased to welcome Silicone Expo and are proud to showcase how we host large, safe gatherings and consistently deliver outstanding event experiences," said Claude Molinari, president and CEO of the DMCVB. "Many of our industry segments will have a keen interest in attending this show. We sincerely thank Select Global Events for bringing the Expo and its 3,500-plus attendees to Detroit over the next three years, putting the spotlight on our city and generating great economic benefit for our region.

Silicone Expo will showcase two World-class free-to-attend conferences in manufacturing and application plus virtual roundtables and webinars in the build up to the event. 65+ Industry peers from around the world will be providing key insights, innovation, R&D, education and thought leadership discussions for one of the world's most important and adaptable materials."

