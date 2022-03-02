Select Registry Distinguished Inns of North America Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence in Travel

LAKE OCONEE, Ga., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For 50 years, Select Registry Distinguished Inns of North America's network of distinguished, independent properties has offered outstanding accommodations and one-of-a-kind experiences to travelers.

Select Registry has been trusted by travelers and serving innkeepers for over 50 years.

Select Registry was established in 1972 by travel writer Norman T. Simpson. He was the recognized authority on country inns of his time and traveled the roads and wrote of the unique inns he visited. He identified places that offered what he referred to as, "good honest lodging, good honest food, and good honest feeling." From there, his book, Country Inns and Back Roads was born. Country Inns and Back Roads started with just 16 pages and eventually evolved into a yearly guidebook, reflecting the growth of inns at the time.

Today, Select Registry continues in the spirit of Norman Simpson with more than 250 member properties throughout the United States, a semi-annually published travel and lifestyle magazine, Inn Scene, and a robust website intended to provide travel inspiration and unique experiences. Select Registry properties represent the gold standard of independently owned inns, bed and breakfasts, and boutique hotels. Our quality assurance program is the most comprehensive in the industry, giving travelers assurance of consistent quality and comfort at each property.

"We are proud to celebrate this milestone anniversary," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "Our diverse collection of properties share a passion for exceptional hospitality which has carried our organization through the last 50 years. We look forward to continuing to inspire travelers for the next 50 years and beyond."

Discover the Select Registry difference and learn why we have been trusted by travelers and serving innkeepers for over 50 years. Watch a video commemorating the 50th anniversary of this distinguished collection of inns.

About Select Registry:

For 50 years, Select Registry Distinguished Inns of North America has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our upscale properties include over 250 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at www.SelectRegistry.com.

Media contact: Heather Taylor, Director of Marketing

Select Registry

+410 982 6252

Heather@SelectRegistry.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-registry-distinguished-inns-of-north-america-celebrates-50-years-of-excellence-in-travel-301494188.html

SOURCE SELECT REGISTRY