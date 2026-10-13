Select Energy Service a Aktie
WKN DE: A2DQFW / ISIN: US81617J3014
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13.10.2026 15:06:53
Select Water Solutions Prices $800 Mln Senior Notes Due 2034
(RTTNews) - Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR), a provider of water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry, on Tuesday announced that its subsidiary, Select Water Holdings LLC, intends to offer $800 million in senior notes due 2034.
The company said the notes offering will be used to fund part of the cash consideration for its previously announced acquisition of Pilot Water Solutions LLC.
The company said the proceeds will also be used to repay outstanding borrowings under its term loan facility and revolving credit facility.
The proceeds will also cover transaction-related costs.
The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital.
The company said the issuer must redeem a portion of the notes if the Pilot Water acquisition is not completed by March 1, 2027, or the acquisition agreement is terminated earlier.
The redemption amount will equal the total principal amount of notes issued, less $450 million.
The notes will be redeemed at 100% of their issue price, plus accrued and unpaid interest.
In the pre-market trading, Select Water Solutions is 0.10% higher at $19.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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Nachrichten zu Select Energy Services Inc Registered Shs -A-
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03.08.26
|Ausblick: Select Energy Services A präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Select Energy Services A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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|Select Energy Services Inc Registered Shs -A-
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|-0,29%
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