SELECTIVE INSURANCE FINDS THE WESTERN U.S. IS MORE LIKELY TO BE DISTRACTED BY DOGS WHILE DRIVING

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent poll commissioned by Selective Insurance, a leading business, home, and auto insurance carrier, found that all drivers experience distractions when they bring their dogs along for the ride. However, drivers residing in the West are more likely than residents of other parts of the country to engage in reckless driving behaviors when their four-legged companions are in the car.

The study, conducted online by The Harris Poll, found that more than 2 in 5 (45%) of licensed drivers residing in the West – 4% more than the next closest region – who've ever driven with their dogs engaged in various forms of reckless driving as a direct result of their dogs being in the vehicle. The data is particularly concerning because 94% of licensed dog owners in the West have driven with their dogs over the past 12 months. More than two-thirds (71%) do so at least once a week.

The study also found that 23% of licensed drivers residing in the West who have driven with a dog admit they lacked awareness of vehicles around them due to having their dog in the car – compared to 16% in the South, 15% in the Northeast, and 9% in the Midwest. On top of that, more than one in ten (13%) of Western drivers admit to being in or causing a car accident due to their dog, compared to 8% in the South, Northeast, and Midwest.

"More pets in homes, especially with the introduction of the pandemic puppy, mean more Americans may be hitting the roads with their pooch than ever before, especially as we head into spring and summer. We love our pets, but drivers must understand the risks associated with taking them along for the ride," said Scott Smith, Vice President, Director of Safety Management. "Selective recently offered 1,000 complimentary dog seatbelts to interested drivers to help promote safe driving with dogs – our customers claimed them all within a few hours."

When it comes to licensed drivers interacting with their dogs while driving over the past 12 months, other key regional findings include:

Those in the Northeast are more likely than those in the West to say they have pet their dog while driving (58% vs. 44%).

Midwestern drivers are more likely than those in the South to say they have given their dog food, treats, or water while operating a vehicle (42% vs. 32%).

Across regions, the most common place for a dog while in the car is the back seat (among licensed drivers who drove with their dog in the past 12 months: 71% Northeast, 68% Midwest, 64% West, and 58% South).

Of particular concern, almost one-in-five (19%) licensed drivers in the West who have driven with their dog in the past 12 months did so with it on their lap.

For more details, view these additional findings from Selective's Distracted Driving study and tips for driving safely with a dog in the car.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Selective Insurance from March 2-6, 2023, among 2,044 US adults ages 18 and older, among whom 992 are licensed drivers who drove with their dog in the past 12 months. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Katelyn.Leondi@Selective.com . Geographical alignment for each referenced region is listed below:

Northeast: Connecticut , Delaware , District of Columbia , Maine, Maryland , Massachusetts , New Hampshire , New Jersey , New York , Pennsylvania , Rhode Island , Vermont , West Virginia





, , , Maine, , , , , , , , , Midwest: Illinois , Indiana , Iowa , Kansas , Michigan , Minnesota , Missouri , Nebraska , North Dakota , Ohio , South Dakota , Wisconsin





, , , , , , , , , , , South: Alabama , Arkansas , Florida , Georgia , Kentucky , Louisiana , Mississippi , North Carolina , Oklahoma , South Carolina , Tennessee , Texas , Virginia





, , , , , , , , , , , , West: Alaska , Arizona , California , Colorado , Hawaii , Idaho , Montana , Nevada , New Mexico , Oregon , Utah , Washington , Wyoming

About Selective Insurance

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including listing in Forbes Best Midsize Employers in 2023 and certification as a Great Place to Work® in 2022 for the third consecutive year. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/selective-insurance-finds-the-western-us-is-more-likely-to-be-distracted-by-dogs-while-driving-301808687.html

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.