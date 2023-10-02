|
02.10.2023 18:00:00
Selective Insurance Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results
BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) will announce its third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after market close. The press release and financial supplement will be available on the Investors page of Selective's website.
A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET. This call will be webcast live and accessible on Selective's website at www.Selective.com. A replay will be available on the website from November 2 to December 1, 2023.
About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including listing in Forbes Best Midsize Employers in 2023 and certification as a Great Place to Work® in 2023 for the fourth consecutive year. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.
