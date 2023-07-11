|
11.07.2023 15:00:00
SELECTOR ENHANCES NETWORK OBSERVABILITY AND AIOPS PLATFORM WITH FULL-STACK CAPABILITIES
Summer release offers insights into network health from devices and interfaces to infrastructure, cloud, and containers.
SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector AI, the leading provider of network-aware AIOps, observability, and multi-domain analytics, today announced the addition of new capabilities to its platform, empowering organizations with unparalleled insights from the network up to the application. The enhancements move Selector forward as the first true full-stack observability and AIOPs platform on the market.
The Summer release enables organizations to delve deeper into their network infrastructure, cloud environments, containers, and applications, providing a holistic view of their entire application ecosystem. This empowers IT operations teams to proactively identify and resolve issues, optimize resource allocation, and prevent service interruptions.
Key highlights of the new release include:
"We are thrilled to introduce these powerful capabilities to our network observability and AIOps platform," said Kevin Kamel, VP of Product Management at Selector. "With these enhancements, organizations can gain unparalleled visibility into their entire network stack, from devices and interfaces to applications. This empowers them to make data-driven decisions, optimize performance, and ensure a seamless user experience."
For more information about Selector's full-stack observability and AIOps platform and to request a demo, please visit www.selector.ai.
About Selector AI
Selector AI empowers network, cloud, and application operators with data-centric multi-domain analytics, driving the transition to AI and ML-based operations intelligence. As the industry's first network-aware operations intelligence platform, Selector Analytics converges network, applications, and IT system observability across heterogeneous data sources and provides actionable insights. Selector's customer base includes Internet Service Providers (ISP), Media, Financial Institutions, Cloud Service Providers (CSP), and Retail. Founded in 2019, Selector is backed by Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge, Sinewave Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and many key angel investors. Learn more at www.selector.ai.
