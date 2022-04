Self-driving car users could watch films on motorway under new DfT proposals

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Proposed interim measures include making insurance companies liable for accidents in self-driving vehiclesUsers of self-driving cars will be able to watch films on the motorway under planned changes to the Highway Code, although it will remain illegal to use mobile phones.The update, proposed by the Department for Transport (DfT), will allow those in the driver’s seat to use a car’s built-in screens to watch movies and TV programmes. Continue reading...