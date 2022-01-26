Self-driving car users should have immunity from offences - report

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Law commissions recommend that vehicle users should not face regulatory sanctions if something goes wrongUsers of self-driving cars should have immunity from a wide range of motoring offences, including dangerous driving, speeding and jumping red lights, Britain’s law commissions have jointly recommended.The Law Commission for England and Wales and the Scottish Law Commission propose creation of an Automated Vehicles Act to reflect the “profound legal consequences” of self-driving cars. The person in the driving seat would no longer responsible for how the car drives; instead, the company or body that obtained authorisation for the self-driving vehicle would face regulatory sanctions if anything went wrong. Continue reading...