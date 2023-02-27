|
27.02.2023 13:20:17
Selfish or a godsend? Readers share their views on wood-burning stoves
Demand for wood stoves is soaring in energy crisis despite research showing their harmful effectsDemand for wood-burning stoves, including in urban areas, has soared as households look for more affordable ways to stay warm during the energy crisis.Campaigners have called for stricter legislation on their use because of their negative impact on air pollution and health, with wood burning in the UK gaining in popularity over the past decade. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!