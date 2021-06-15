+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
15.06.2021 20:03:00

SelfLube Celebrates Salesman's 15 Years

COOPERSVILLE, Mich., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 27th, SelfLube hosted a special lunch to celebrate outside salesman Alan W's 15 years with the company.

SelfLube Mold and Die Components Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/SelfLube)

Alan started out as a truck driver delivering orders to customers, working while he finished up his degree in business. By the time he graduated he knew a lot about the business and had established a good relationship with SelfLube's customers.

SelfLube had an opening in sales at the time, so they looked to Alan. They are very glad they did. He has been an integral part to SelfLube's continued growth and success.

Congratulations Alan!

