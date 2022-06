Sell Now or Wait a Year? This Is What Home Sellers Should Do to Turn a Rich Profit

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's housing market gives sellers a very clear upper hand. There's really no question about it. So, if you've been toying with the idea of listing your home, you may want to get moving sooner rather than later.But is selling your home at this moment the best idea? While doing so could result in a nice profit, there's one scenario in which it could pay to wait.Right now , housing inventory is extremely sluggish, thereby creating a huge gap between buyer demand and available supply. That means if you have a home you're looking to sell, whether it's a property you live in yourself or one you own as a real estate investment, now's a good time to list it.Continue reading