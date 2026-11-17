(RTTNews) - Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) are surging today after the company reported positive results from the Phase 3 REGAL trial of its cancer vaccine candidate, Galinpepimut-S (GPS).

The Phase 3 REGAL trial evaluated Galinpepimut-S (GPS), an immunotherapeutic cancer vaccine, as maintenance monotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients who achieved a second or later complete remission (CR2 or later) or complete remission with insufficient platelet recovery (CRp2 or later) following second- or later-line salvage therapy and who were ineligible for, or unable to undergo, allogeneic stem cell transplantation.

The REGAL trial met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). GPS significantly improved OS compared with the investigator's choice of best available treatment (BAT), reducing the risk of death by 41%. Median OS was 24.0 months for patients treated with GPS, compared with 14.7 months for those receiving BAT, according to the company.

SELLAS plans to meet with the FDA to discuss an accelerated filing pathway and prepare for a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for GPS in the first half of 2027.

When we first alerted readers to SELLAS on November 24, 2025, the stock was trading at around $1.54. Shares subsequently staged a strong rally, climbing to a 52-week high of $15.88 on June 30, 2026. We put SELLAS back on readers' radar on November 10, 2026, when shares were trading at $8.32. In premarket trading today, the stock is up over 255% at $26.45.