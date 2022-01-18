SellersCommerce Launches Catalog Builder: An Online Design Tool for Sales Reps to Create Visually Stunning Catalogs and Line Sheets in Minutes

EVANSTON, Ill., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SellersCommerce , the Illinois-based leading SaaS eCommerce company has announced the launch of a new tool called Catalog Builder that lets sales reps of manufacturers and brands easily create visually compelling line sheets, catalogs, and flyers online without the help of designers.

Catalog Builder can significantly reduce design overheads in B2B and fast-track the overall sales process.

This powerful sales tool will particularly aid the apparel and fashion industry that relies on creating a glamorous brand image to drive conversions. Sales reps can simply add products to Catalog Builder, choose a design template, and input relevant details to get a high-quality print-ready line sheet in minutes without involving any graphic designer at any stage of the process. It can be shared as PDFs with respective prospects or even printed as handouts.

The Catalog Builder has an online order management system built into it that allows sales reps to send prospects a unique link to an online catalog from where they can directly place an order. This reduces the decision-making time and helps close deals faster. It even integrates with your eCommerce platform and PIM for end-to-end trackability of every SKU sold through these dynamic lookbooks.

"Catalog Builder can significantly reduce design overheads in B2B and fast-track the overall sales process by eliminating team interdependency." said Ashok Reddy, CEO SellersCommerce.

"We believe this tool can empower sales reps to be more efficient on their jobs by approaching prospects through multiple channels like wholesalers, retailers, and direct-to-consumers."

Here are Catalog Builder's key benefits at a glance:

1. More freedom for the sales team: No need to depend on a designer to do multiple iterations in the line sheet as the prospect goes through the sales cycle.

2. Sell from anywhere: Share line sheets as PDFs and accept orders without visiting prospects on the ground.

3. Close deals faster: Order management lets prospects place orders directly on the link shared by sales reps without visiting the main store.

4. Better sales trackability: Seamless integration with eCommerce ensures every SKU sold through line sheets reflects on the inventory.

About SellersCommerce: Founded in 2013, SellersCommerce is the fastest-growing B2B eCommerce company providing enterprise solutions to manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to launch and grow their online business. Their focus on digital innovation and creating customized sales solutions is what makes their platforms a gamechanger for both B2B & B2C businesses.

Contact: Kenneth Deheve, pr@sellerscommerce.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sellerscommerce-launches-catalog-builder-an-online-design-tool-for-sales-reps-to-create-visually-stunning-catalogs-and-line-sheets-in-minutes-301462717.html

SOURCE SellersCommerce