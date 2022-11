Selling STORE Capital? 3 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy With the Proceeds

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) is being acquired, and the deal is almost certain to close in early 2023. Many investors are ready to cash out and move on and are looking for high-yield real estate stocks to buy with the proceeds. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall makes the case for three: Realty Income (NYSE: O), Tanger Factory Outlets (NYSE: SKT), and Blackstone (NYSE: BX). *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 1, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 4, 2022.Continue reading