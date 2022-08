Semafor is Two Months Away From Trying to Change the News Biz

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Sixty staff, $25 million, and two prominent mainstream media defectors with the profile and the clout to attract well-heeled investors and journalist stars.That's what it takes to get a global media organization off the ground these days, at least in the case of Semafor. The new news publication, helmed by former Bloomberg Media CEO Justin "No Relation to Ben" Smith and former BuzzFeed News editor-in-chief Ben "No Relation to Justin" Smith, is readying for an October launch in the face of a market downturn, not to mention an abundance of skepticism. Details are starting to trickle out.Continue reading