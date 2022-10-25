|
25.10.2022 12:34:31
Semaglutide
SEMAGLUTIDE What is Semaglutide?Semaglutide is a lipopeptide with a linear sequence of 31 amino acids. Like human Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), it is used in combination with diet and exercise in the therapy of type 2 diabetes mellitus. It works as an anti-obesity agent, a neuroprotective agent, and an appetite depressant.Semaglutide can be commercialized as a synthetic generic product after approval of an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) or comparable applications with other regulatory authorities. The length and modifications make technical excellence and regulatory expertise a prerequisite for efficient filing and fast approval. High material quality and yield, robust processes including secure supply and innovative approaches at high-tech facilities will enable our customers to achieve their business goals. ENSURING YOU A SMOOTH REGISTRATION PROCESSBachem has a long-standing track record in with successful registrations of highly purified synthetic peptide drugs of the glucagon family. Our regulatory intelligence keeps track of important changes in the relevant legislation. This enables us to be a leading global innovator in the field of glucagon and glucagon-like synthetic peptide drugs. Our services have been optimized to shorten timelines and of reduce complexity for our clients.scalability, innovation and automationFrom small to large-scale production with high quality Our high-tech Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facilities based in Switzerland and the US, plus the commitment of our technical and scientific experts to quality, are the cornerstones for continuous compliance. We deliver small-scale to multi-kg active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with impurities below 0.5%, identification and characterization of impurities above 0.10% using orthogonal analytical techniques.Optimized, automated high-yield productionOur long experience in complex APIs allows us to optimize the processes for high yields at outstanding quality. Our high level of process automation allows for cost-efficient and large-scale production resulting in excellent overall material purity (>99.5%). Innovative solutions like continuous chromatography let us use equipment and resources more efficiently and help us and our partners to achieve their commitment to sustainability and environment-friendly production. Our GMP sites in Switzerland and California comply with and surpass the most stringent regulations. OUR TIMELINES FOR SEMAGLUTIDERobust processes and supply securityHaving our in-house building blocks for peptide synthesis as well as long-term cooperation with trusted suppliers ensures on-time production. Redundancy of multi-purpose equipment and facilities helps to mitigate risks in the supply chain, together with our stock of finished APIs and is the key for on-time product deliveries to our customers. servicesSemaglutide impuritiesThe success of an abbreviated new drug application depends largely on the impurity profile of the synthetic peptide drug compared to the impurity profile of the reference listed drug (RLD) and the level of achieved “sameness”. Bachem identifies impurities, characterizes peptide-related impurities that are above 0.10% of the drug substance or greater, and provides impurities as catalog products.Related products (for research purposes only)Beyond GMP-grade semaglutide, we provide semaglutide in research grade, variants thereof and in different salt forms.Related APIsBachem also provides exenatide, liraglutide, glucagon and other APIs for diabetes management.Bachem Regulatory DocumentationUS GDUFA DMF anticipated to be available early in 2023Synonyms910463-68-2NN9535OzempicRybelsusNN 9535NNC 0113-0217NN-9535Semaglutide [USAN:INN]WegovyRybelsus (oral semaglutide)GTPL9724Ozempic (injectable semaglutide)CHEBI:167574EX-A2424AC-32580NNC-0113-0217Rybelsus;Ozempic;NN9535;OG217SC;NNC 0113-0217SequenceH-His-Aib-Glu-Gly-Thr-Phe-Thr-Ser-Asp-Val-Ser-Ser-Tyr-Leu-Glu-Gly-Gln-Ala-Ala-Lys(AEEAc-AEEAc-γ-Glu-17-carboxyheptadecanoyl)-Glu-Phe-Ile-Ala-Trp-Leu-Val-Arg-Gly-Arg-Gly-OHFields of ApplicationTreatment of type II diabetes mellitusTreatment of obesityActive SubstanceThe peptide API Semaglutide acts in the same way as GLP-1, the hormone produced in the gut. It helps increase the amount of insulin released by the pancreas in response to consumed food. Semaglutide allows patients with type 2 diabetes to control their blood sugar levels better.Molecular InformationMolecular FormulaC187H291N45O59Relative Molecular Mass4113.64 g/molCAS-Number910463-68-2Long-term Storage-20 ± 5°CContact US Name* First Name Last Name Job Title Company Name* Business unit/Dept. Email Address* Address* Address line 1 City State ZIP Code Country AfghanistanAlbaniaAlgeriaAmerican SamoaAndorraAngolaAnguillaAntarcticaAntigua and BarbudaArgentinaArmeniaArubaAustraliaAustriaAzerbaijanBahamasBahrainBangladeshBarbadosBelarusBelgiumBelizeBeninBermudaBhutanBoliviaBonaire, Sint Eustatius and SabaBosnia and HerzegovinaBotswanaBouvet IslandBrazilBritish Indian Ocean TerritoryBrunei DarussalamBulgariaBurkina FasoBurundiCabo VerdeCambodiaCameroonCanadaCayman IslandsCentral African RepublicChadChileChinaChristmas IslandCocos IslandsColombiaComorosCongoCongo, Democratic Republic of theCook IslandsCosta RicaCroatiaCubaCuraçaoCyprusCzechiaCôte d'IvoireDenmarkDjiboutiDominicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEgyptEl SalvadorEquatorial GuineaEritreaEstoniaEswatiniEthiopiaFalkland IslandsFaroe IslandsFijiFinlandFranceFrench GuianaFrench PolynesiaFrench Southern TerritoriesGabonGambiaGeorgiaGermanyGhanaGibraltarGreeceGreenlandGrenadaGuadeloupeGuamGuatemalaGuernseyGuineaGuinea-BissauGuyanaHaitiHeard Island and McDonald IslandsHoly SeeHondurasHong KongHungaryIcelandIndiaIndonesiaIranIraqIrelandIsle of ManIsraelItalyJamaicaJapanJerseyJordanKazakhstanKenyaKiribatiKorea, Democratic People's Republic ofKorea, Republic ofKuwaitKyrgyzstanLao People's Democratic RepublicLatviaLebanonLesothoLiberiaLibyaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMacaoMadagascarMalawiMalaysiaMaldivesMaliMaltaMarshall IslandsMartiniqueMauritaniaMauritiusMayotteMexicoMicronesiaMoldovaMonacoMongoliaMontenegroMontserratMoroccoMozambiqueMyanmarNamibiaNauruNepalNetherlandsNew CaledoniaNew ZealandNicaraguaNigerNigeriaNiueNorfolk IslandNorth MacedoniaNorthern Mariana IslandsNorwayOmanPakistanPalauPalestine, State ofPanamaPapua New GuineaParaguayPeruPhilippinesPitcairnPolandPortugalPuerto RicoQatarRomaniaRussian FederationRwandaRéunionSaint BarthélemySaint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da CunhaSaint Kitts and NevisSaint LuciaSaint MartinSaint Pierre and MiquelonSaint Vincent and the GrenadinesSamoaSan MarinoSao Tome and PrincipeSaudi ArabiaSenegalSerbiaSeychellesSierra LeoneSingaporeSint MaartenSlovakiaSloveniaSolomon IslandsSomaliaSouth AfricaSouth Georgia and the South Sandwich IslandsSouth SudanSpainSri LankaSudanSurinameSvalbard and Jan MayenSwedenSwitzerlandSyria Arab RepublicTaiwanTajikistanTanzania, the United Republic ofThailandTimor-LesteTogoTokelauTongaTrinidad and TobagoTunisiaTurkmenistanTurks and Caicos IslandsTuvaluTürkiyeUS Minor Outlying IslandsUgandaUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited KingdomUnited StatesUruguayUzbekistanVanuatuVenezuelaViet NamVirgin Islands, BritishVirgin Islands, U.S.Wallis and FutunaWestern SaharaYemenZambiaZimbabweÅland Islands Phone / MobileIndustrySelect IndustryAcademia (University, research institution)CosmeticsDiagnosticsPharmaBiotechVeterinaryOtherOther What can we help you with?*Please SelectRequest a quote or place an orderAsk a question / request informationWhat is your main area of interest?*Select area of interestLife science researchEarly drug discoveryGeneric APIsTherapeutics - Preclinical and clinical developmentDiagnosticsCosmeticsOtherOther What product type are you interested in?*Select product typePeptidesOligonucleotidesAmino acids & derivativesSmall moleculesOthersOthers Which quality grade product are you interested in?Select quality gradeResearch gradeGMPI don't knowTopic*Select topicTechnical questionRequest an ADSMarketing material (ex. annual report, brochure)OtherOther Project Name Project phase CommentsPlease choose if you would like to receive additional email communications from Bachem:Sign up for newsletterSign up for newsletterFields marked with an asterisk (*) are requiredHiddenSubmission Time : Hours Minutes NameThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δdocument.getElementById( "ak_js_2" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Bachem Holding AG"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Bachem Holding AG"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bachem AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bachem AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter Hoffen auf weniger Zinsanhebungen durch die Fed: ATX an der Nulllinie -- DAX steigt ins Plus-- Wall Street im Plus -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist am Dienstag von Schwankungen geprägt. Der DAX kehrt im Handelsverlauf in den grünen Bereich zurück. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit positiver Tendenz. In Fernost schlossen die Märkte uneinheitlich.