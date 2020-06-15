Semarchy Again Recognized as 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Master Data Management Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semarchy, the creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™, has been named a repeat recipient of the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Master Data Management Solutions in 2020.

After being the sole winner of the inaugural Customer Choice award last year, Semarchy was not only reselected for this recognition, but once again delivered the highest client satisfaction rating among all six vendors in the Customers' Choice quadrant. Only new reviews over the past twelve months were considered for this rating, thus demonstrating Semarchy's consistent customer satisfaction and excellent outcomes with the xDM solution.

"I am honored to see Semarchy once again receive the Customers' Choice distinction," said Salah Kamel, Semarchy CEO. "It is an honor we do not take lightly, as we strive to keep our clients' needs at the core of our strategy. Distinctions such as this, that come directly from end users, let us know we are on the right track, and we are incredibly grateful for the feedback and support."

In addition to the broader ratings system, Gartner Peer Insights' platform also provides insight into end users' specific thoughts on topics such as willingness to recommend, negotiation experience, getting support for the product or service, and their overall implementation effort.

Customer quotes:

"Semarchy is a vendor very close to the needs of its customers. Each year we have a special meeting where we can expose our needs and the CEO tells us yes or no for the next release in real time. Semarchy is very easy to implement and the Customer service is very relevant and efficient." - Data Manager in the Finance Industry

"Listens carefully to their customers and resellers. Development roadmap adjusted by customer feedback. Reacts fast to known issues if they occur. Continuous releases delivering valuable functionalities. Fast and agile!" - Head of Business and Function Support in the Energy and Utilities Industry

"Easy infrastructure deployment. Stability of the proven product. Very easy to maintain and integrate into our information system, perfect compatibility and integration with AWS Cloud." - IT Production Responsible in the Retail Industry

"The product has worked as described and demonstrated and is a central component of our ecosystem. The experience with the Vendor has been very positive. They check in periodically on our progress using the tool, give us access to experts and inform us about new features and releases. We also have been asked to join a customer advisory board to help provide feedback and input into their product roadmap." - Sr Director Technology in the Media Industry

This distinction adds another proverbial feather in the cap of Semarchy for 2020, after also improving its position as a Challenger in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions, plus other exciting announcements such as the rollout of xDM v5.2, and the launch of the Global Partner Program.

About Semarchy:

Semarchy is the creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™ which empowers business users to become data champions. The xDM platform enables organizations of any size and helps them quickly bring together the critical information scattered across applications into a single data hub, with fast time to value. Data can then be discovered, mastered, governed and centrally managed in a non-intrusive way. Semarchy xDM is available on most popular cloud marketplaces, such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, with the same features as the on-premises platform.

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit http://www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

