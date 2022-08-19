|
Semi-annual report 2022: Adval Tech posts positive EBIT and break-even net result despite very difficult market conditions
Niederwangen, August 19, 2022, 7.00 a.m. Under very difficult market conditions, the Adval Tech Group achieved a total income1) of CHF 90.9 million in the first half of 2022 (first half of 2021: CHF 90.4 million, +0.5%), operating earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA1)) of CHF 5.3 million (first half of 2021: CHF 9.7 million, -45.4%), operating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT1)) of CHF 1.5 million (first half of 2021: CHF 5.8 million, -74.6%) and net result of CHF 0.0 million (first half of 2021: CHF 4.3 million). The EBITDA margin was 5.8% (first half of 2021: 10.7%) and the EBIT margin amounted to 1.6% (first half of 2021: 6.4%).
The Adval Tech Group was not spared the massive disruptions in global supply and logistics chains in the first half of 2022. The outbreak of war in Ukraine at the end of February further aggravated the already difficult situation. The shortage of raw materials and individual electronics components, as well as the resulting lack of availability, had a massive impact on production volumes and the flow of goods in the automotive industry, particularly in Europe. Securing raw materials also involved major efforts on the part of Adval Tech. Unpredictable production interruptions on the customer side required extreme flexibility and agility. Although its good order situation, Adval Tech had to selectively introduce short-time working. Marked increases in material, energy and transport costs also put pressure on margins.
Even under these circumstances, in the first half of 2022 Adval Tech was able to maintain the high level of total income1) of the same period 2021 and generate positive EBIT1) as well as break-even net result. In terms of cash flow from operating activities, Adval Tech even improved from CHF -0.1 million to CHF +0.9 million.
Total income1)
Profitability
Outlook
The Adval Tech Group remains cautious with regard to costs and capital expenditure. It continues to focus on implementing the acquired projects right first time.
1) Alternative Performance Measure, see note 3, page 77 of the Annual Report 2021
Download ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Publication of 2022 semi-annual report
Agenda
Background information about the Adval Tech Group
Contact
