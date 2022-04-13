13.04.2022 13:04:00

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation First Quarter 2022 Webcast Conference Call

(SEHK: 981, SSE STAR MARKET: 688981)

SHANGHAI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMIC's first quarter 2022 results will be released on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website (https://www.hkex.com.hk) and Shanghai Stock Exchange website (http://www.sse.com.cn) after the close of trading on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

(China Standard Time)

DATE: Friday, May 13, 2022

TIME:  8:30 A.M. - 9:30 A.M.

WEBCAST

The call will be webcast live at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2e2m8aak

CONFERENCE CALL

Please register in advance for the conference call at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9846958

REPLAY

Recording will be available 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.

https://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

Contact: Investor Relations

Tel:   +86 21-20812800

Email: IR@smics.com

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-manufacturing-international-corporation-first-quarter-2022-webcast-conference-call-301524786.html

SOURCE SMIC

