12.04.2023 13:21:00

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation First Quarter 2023 Webcast Conference Call

SHANGHAI, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMIC's first quarter 2023 results will be released on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website (https://www.hkex.com.hk) and Shanghai Stock Exchange website (http://www.sse.com.cn) after the close of trading on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
(China Standard Time)
DATE: Friday, May 12, 2023
TIME:  8:30 A.M. - 9:30 A.M.

WEBCAST
The call will be webcast live at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/496fcwj6

CONFERENCE CALL
Please register in advance for the conference call at:   
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8af784294cda4ffd922600e49250090e

REPLAY
Recording will be available 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.
https://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

Contact: Investor Relations
Tel:   +86 21-20812800
Email: IR@smics.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-manufacturing-international-corporation-first-quarter-2023-webcast-conference-call-301795460.html

SOURCE SMIC

