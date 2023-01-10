|
10.01.2023 12:00:00
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Webcast Conference Call
(SEHK: 981, SSE STAR MARKET: 688981)
SHANGHAI, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMIC's fourth quarter 2022 results will be released on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website (https://www.hkex.com.hk) and Shanghai Stock Exchange website (http://www.sse.com.cn) after the close of trading on Thursday, February 09, 2023.
WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
(China Standard Time)
DATE: Friday, February 10, 2023
TIME: 8:30 A.M. - 9:30 A.M.
WEBCAST
The call will be webcast live at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rjw8n9xc
CONFERENCE CALL
Please register in advance for the conference call at:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf148856846c94545ab37b672b82f4ecf
REPLAY
Recording will be available 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.
https://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary
Contact: Investor Relations
Tel: +86 21-20812800
Email: IR@smics.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-manufacturing-international-corporation-fourth-quarter-2022-webcast-conference-call-301717658.html
SOURCE SMIC
