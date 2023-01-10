10.01.2023 12:00:00

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Webcast Conference Call

(SEHK: 981, SSE STAR MARKET: 688981)

SHANGHAI, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMIC's fourth quarter 2022 results will be released on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website (https://www.hkex.com.hk) and Shanghai Stock Exchange website (http://www.sse.com.cn) after the close of trading on Thursday, February 09, 2023.

WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
(China Standard Time)
DATE: Friday, February 10, 2023
TIME:  8:30 A.M. - 9:30 A.M.

WEBCAST
The call will be webcast live at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rjw8n9xc

CONFERENCE CALL
Please register in advance for the conference call at: 
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf148856846c94545ab37b672b82f4ecf

REPLAY
Recording will be available 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.
https://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

Contact: Investor Relations
Tel:   +86 21-20812800
Email: IR@smics.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-manufacturing-international-corporation-fourth-quarter-2022-webcast-conference-call-301717658.html

SOURCE SMIC

