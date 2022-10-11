Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.10.2022 14:23:00

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Third Quarter 2022 Webcast Conference Call

(SEHK: 981, SSE STAR MARKET: 688981)

SHANGHAI, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMIC's third quarter 2022 results will be released on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website (https://www.hkex.com.hk) and Shanghai Stock Exchange website (http://www.sse.com.cn) after the close of trading on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

(China Standard Time)

DATE: Friday, November 11, 2022

TIME:  8:30 A.M. - 9:30 A.M.

WEBCAST

The call will be webcast live at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pd6di76b

CONFERENCE CALL

Please register in advance for the conference call at:   https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0aa19d1da9e54d33bedae5daa162081e

REPLAY

Recording will be available 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.

https://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

Contact: Investor Relations

Tel:   +86 21-20812800

Email: IR@smics.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-manufacturing-international-corporation-third-quarter-2022-webcast-conference-call-301645935.html

SOURCE SMIC

