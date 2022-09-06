Semiconductor Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The semiconductor sector produces advanced computer chips for a growing number of products and services, and it continues to soar in both value and importance. But it's cooling off this year amid high inflation and rising interest rates that are hurting consumer spending, sending the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) down 34% for 2022 so far.Still, the ETF -- which owns stock in industry giants like Nvidia, Intel, and Advanced Micro Devices -- has returned an average of 24% per year for the last five years. That's more than double the return of the benchmark S&P 500 stock market index over the same period.By 2030, estimates suggest the chip sector will be worth $1.5 trillion per year, so investors might want to use the recent dip as a buying opportunity. Here are two semiconductor stocks with great potential going forward.Continue reading