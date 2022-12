Semiconductor Stocks Are On the Rise: 3 Companies to Watch Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Semiconductor stocks got clobbered this year, getting hit by the fallout from the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, China's weakening economy, a drop in consumer electronics purchases, and a growing risk of a recession in 2023. As measured by the iShares Semiconductor ETF, chip stocks are down over 31% in 2022 compared to a 29% decline for the Nasdaq Composite index. Things were much worse in early October, but they eased somewhat as chip stocks went on a more than 30% rally over the last two months. Many of these rock-solid companies were getting unfairly punished, and shares were cheap. But even after this short-term run-up, those who make or work with tech's basic building blocks are still worth putting on your watch list.Three Fool.com contributors like Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) right now . Here's why these three semiconductor stocks are worth a closer look right now.