Semiconductors Are a Trillion-Dollar Industry: Now Is the Time to Buy Advanced Micro Devices

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) had a terrible year in 2022. Consulting company Gartner says that the demand for a personal computer (PC) is in its steepest decline in two decades. Since PCs are a considerable part of its business, AMD has already started feeling the negative repercussions. For instance, in early October, the company reported preliminary third-quarter 2022 revenue of $5.6 billion, $1 billion lower than it previously guided for in the second quarter -- yikes!Today the stock is down 55% year to date. However, analysts project that trends like digital transformation will continue driving semiconductor industry growth from approximately $575 billion in 2022 into a trillion-dollar industry by 2030, and AMD would be a big beneficiary of that growth. So is AMD worth investing in at current prices, or is the PC market only at the beginning of a significant collapse that will drag the company down?Continue reading