14.11.2023 11:10:00

Semiconductors Could Be a $1 Trillion Opportunity by 2030 -- 3 Stocks You Can Buy to Take Advantage

The semiconductor industry is already massive, but it could grow by 80% this decade to exceed $1 trillion, according to an analysis from McKinsey. There are several trends driving the demand for semiconductors higher. There's an ever-increasing demand for computing power and data storage, recently fueled by the surge in the use of and interest in generative AI. Smartphones and wireless communication devices continue to grow. And more advanced automobiles require more (and more powerful) chips to power advanced road safety and self-driving features.Investors looking to take advantage of the continued growth in the semiconductor industry should consider these three stocks. All three trade at attractive values and offer the potential to outpace the overall industry for the next decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

