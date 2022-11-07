SemiLEDs Posts Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SemiLEDs Corp. (LEDS) posted a fourth quarter GAAP net loss attributable to stockholders of $1.1 million, or $0.25 per share. Revenues for the fourth quarter were $1.6 million. The company's cash and cash equivalents were $4.3 million at August 31, 2022.

GAAP net loss attributable to stockholders for fiscal 2022 was $2.7 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.9 million, or $0.68 per share, last year. Revenues increased to $7.1 million, from $4.7 million.

The company said it is unable to forecast revenues for the first quarter ending November 30, 2022 at this time given the uncertain impact of COVID-19 on the economy and the company.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.