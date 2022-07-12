SemiLEDs Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), "SemiLEDs” or the "Company,” a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended May 31, 2022.

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased to $1.8 million, compared to $2.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased to $916 thousand, or $(0.20) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $172 thousand, or $(0.04) per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased to 19%, compared to 24% for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Operating margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased to negative 43%, compared with negative 17% for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents were $3.0 million at May 31, 2022, compared to $3.7 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

We are unable to forecast revenue for the fourth quarter ending August 31, 2022 at this time given the continuing uncertain impact of COVID-19 on the economy and the Company.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops and manufactures LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for SemiLEDs’ business; any statements of the plans, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding recovery of the LED industry, market opportunities and other future events or technology developments; any statements regarding SemiLEDs’ position to capitalize on any market opportunities; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future SemiLEDs’ or industry performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. SemiLEDs’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) and other SemiLEDs filings with the SEC (which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov) discuss some of the important risks and other factors that may affect SemiLEDs’ business, results of operations and financial condition. SemiLEDs undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars) May 31, February 28, 2022 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,023 $ 3,712 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 86 89 Accounts receivable (including related parties), net 1,705 1,437 Inventories 4,095 4,331 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 153 261 Total current assets 9,062 9,830 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,483 4,812 Operating lease right of use assets 1,648 1,744 Intangible assets, net 105 112 Investments in unconsolidated entities 966 1,001 Other assets 170 172 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,434 $ 17,671 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current installments of long-term debt $ 5,099 $ 5,113 Accounts payable 612 997 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,508 2,436 Other payable to related parties 993 916 Operating lease liabilities, current 136 141 Total current liabilities 9,348 9,603 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 2,080 2,285 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,512 1,603 Total liabilities 12,940 13,491 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY: SemiLEDs stockholders’ equity Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 182,569 182,452 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,694 3,578 Accumulated deficit (182,817 ) (181,901 ) Total SemiLEDs stockholders' equity 3,446 4,129 Noncontrolling interests 48 51 Total equity 3,494 4,180 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 16,434 $ 17,671

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data) Three Months Ended May 31, February 28, 2022 2022 Revenues, net $ 1,784 $ 2,176 Cost of revenues 1,448 1,653 Gross profit 336 523 Operating expenses: Research and development 357 295 Selling, general and administrative 810 746 Gain on disposals of long-lived assets (57 ) (139 ) Total operating expenses 1,110 902 Loss from operations (774 ) (379 ) Other income (expenses): Interest expenses, net (94 ) (92 ) Other income, net 264 385 Foreign currency transaction gain, net (307 ) (66 ) Total other (expenses) income, net (137 ) 227 Loss before income taxes (911 ) (152 ) Income tax expense — — Net loss (911 ) (152 ) Less: Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interests 5 20 Net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders $ (916 ) $ (172 ) Net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.04 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders: Basic and diluted 4,517 4,490

