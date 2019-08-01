Semper Solaris Featured on 2019 Top Solar Contractors List

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With renewable energy expected to be the fastest growing source of U.S. electricity generation for at least the next two years, local solar installer Semper Solaris is happy to be contributing to the country's energy mix. Semper Solaris has been recognized by Solar Power World magazine for its installation efforts, achieving a rank of 65 out of 415 solar companies on the magazine's 2019 Top Solar Contractors list.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year.

"Solar Power World enjoys assembling the Top Solar Contractors list each year, and our 2019 edition features hundreds of companies making big impacts in local energy markets," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. "Solar power is becoming competitive with traditional electricity sources in more markets, and cities and states are demanding more renewable energy options. It's a great time to be a solar installer, and we're happy to highlight the best installation companies in the country on our list."

The U.S. solar market is expected to see 14% growth in 2019, with over 12 GW of new solar power added to the grid this year — enough to power 2.28 million average American homes. This increase in installations is attributed to strong residential solar interest and a rush to get projects in before the 30% federal investment tax credit steps down to 26% next year.

The emerging energy storage market will also influence solar installations going forward. In markets that encourage grid service applications like time-of-use (TOU) shifting, self-consumption and backup power, battery systems paired with solar arrays are attractive options for home and business owners looking to save costs. Semper Solaris proudly carries Tesla Powerwall, the most sought after solar battery storage system in the industry.

Semper Solaris employs 275 workers who installed 25,000 kW of solar power in 2018. Since its founding in 2012, the company has installed 93,000 kW of solar. Semper Solaris has called San Diego, California home since its founding and has proudly served California's residents. Founded by Kelly Shawhan and John Almond, Semper Solaris has lead the charge in adopting solar power in the San Diego area. Semper Solaris is also a veteran owned and employed company that takes pride in supporting veterans and military families.

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

