12.05.2023 01:49:00

Sempra Declares Common Dividend

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced that its board of directors has declared a $1.19 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable Jul. 15, 2023, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Jul. 5, 2023.

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that helps meet the daily energy needs of nearly 40 million consumers. As the owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is helping to electrify and decarbonize some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. The company is also consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, leadership and workforce development and diversity and inclusion. Investor's Business Daily named Sempra the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance. Sempra was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 12th consecutive year. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

