Sempra Energy Affirms FY26 Adjusted EPS Outlook; Boosts 2026-2030 Capital Plan To $65 Bln - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE) affirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 as well as initiated earnings outlook for the full-year 2027 and for the full-year 2030.

For fiscal 2026, Sempra Energy continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $4.80 to $5.30 per share.

Looking ahead, the company now expects earnings in a range of $5.10 to $5.70 per share for the full-year 2027 and $6.70 to $7.50 per share for the full-year 2030.

Sempra also announced a company-record, five-year 2026-2030 capital plan of approximately $65 billion, up from the 2025-2029 plan of $56 billion, with over 95% of projected capital expenditures focused on regulated utility investments in Texas and California.

Sempra's board of directors also declared a higher quarterly dividend of $0.6575 per share on the company's common stock, which is payable April 15, 2026, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on March 19, 2026.

