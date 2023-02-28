28.02.2023 13:04:45

Sempra Energy Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sempra Energy (SRE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $438 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $604 million, or $1.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $743 million or $2.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.9% to $3.46 billion from $3.84 billion last year.

Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $438 Mln. vs. $604 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $1.90 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.04 -Revenue (Q4): $3.46 Bln vs. $3.84 Bln last year.

