13.10.2022 22:15:00
Sempra to Report Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings November 3
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) plans to release its third-quarter 2022 earnings by 7 a.m. ET, Thursday, November 3.
Sempra executives will conduct a conference call at 12 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 3. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by registering on the Investors section of the company's website and clicking on the appropriate link.
Prior to the conference call, a slide presentation detailing the earnings results also will be posted by 7 a.m. ET, Thursday, November 3, on Sempra's website.
For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, it will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion on the company's website.
About Sempra
Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies have 20,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to nearly 40 million consumers. With more than $72 billion in total assets at the end of 2021, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America helping some of the world's leading economies move to cleaner sources of energy. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition through electrification and decarbonization in the markets it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture focused on safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2022 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.
