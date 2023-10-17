|
17.10.2023 22:06:00
Sempra to Report Third-Quarter 2023 Earnings November 3
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) plans to release its third-quarter 2023 earnings by 7 a.m. ET on Friday, November 3.
Sempra executives will conduct a conference call at 12 p.m. ET, Friday, November 3. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by registering on the Investors section of the company's website and clicking on the appropriate link.
An accompanying slide presentation detailing the earnings results will be published to Sempra's Investors site by 7 a.m. ET on Friday, November 3.
For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, it will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion.
About Sempra
Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that helps meet the daily energy needs of nearly 40 million consumers. As the owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is helping to electrify and decarbonize some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. The company is also consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, leadership and workforce development and diversity and inclusion. Investor's Business Daily named Sempra the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance. Sempra was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 12th consecutive year. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sempra-to-report-third-quarter-2023-earnings-november-3-301959615.html
SOURCE Sempra
