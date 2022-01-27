SEMrush: What to Know About This Overlooked IPO Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global (NYSE: DIDI) gets ready to IPO in Hong Kong. Motley Fool analyst Bill Mann analyzes that story, and others, and discusses the technological excellence of Domino's Pizza's (NYSE: DPZ) business and the potential for its stock.The team also takes a closer look at SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), a search company that went public in March 2021.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading