Semtech Adds Experienced Finance Leader to Board of Directors

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, today announced the appointment of Julie Garcia Ruehl to the Company’s board of directors, effective December 1, 2023. Ms. Ruehl has extensive experience as a CFO and across multiple industries including specialty finance, consumer products, electronics manufacturing services, digital engineering services and ecommerce. Ms. Ruehl will also join the audit committee of the board.

"We are excited to appoint Julie to our board of directors,” said Rockell N. Hankin, Chairman of the Board. "Her extensive experience both as a CFO and CAO, particularly at public companies, will bring tremendous value to Semtech. The diversity of her industry experience will bring a fresh perspective as we drive to restore shareholder value.”

"I am honored to be joining to Semtech’s board of directors at this important time in the company’s history. I look forward to helping the company as it capitalizes on its strong technology heritage and the attractive opportunities presented by the fast-paced and continually evolving semiconductor industry,” said Ms. Ruehl.

The appointment of Ms. Ruehl comes after the July appointment of Dr. Hong Hou to the board of directors. With this latest appointment, the number of directors on Semtech’s board will now be 12.

About Julie Garcia Ruehl

Julie Garcia Ruehl has 25+ years of finance leadership experience, including as CFO and CAO at public and private equity backed companies and as an audit partner at Arthur Andersen. She currently serves as an independent director for one public company and one private equity backed company as well as recently serving as an independent director for a second private equity backed company. Her background includes specialty finance, consumer products, electronics manufacturing services, digital engineering services and ecommerce. She has held positions at Fly Leasing (formerly NYSE:FLY), Big Heart Pet Brands (formerly Del Monte Corp.) and Sanmina.

