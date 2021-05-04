Semtech and EchoStar Mobile to Test Satellite IoT Connectivity Service Integrated With LoRaWAN®

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, and EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) subsidiary EchoStar Mobile, a mobile satellite services provider offering connectivity across Europe through a converged satellite and terrestrial network, announced the launch of an initiative to test satellite connectivity services enabled by the LoRaWAN® protocol.

"With our technology collaborator, Semtech, and as a new member of the LoRa Alliance®, we are excited to explore the use of next-generation LoRaWAN network technology to bring new satellite-based connectivity services to the Internet of Things (IoT) market,” said Telemaco Melia, Senior Director of Commercial Operations at EchoStar Mobile. "New LoRa satellite services are expected to bring lower price points to the market, opening up a larger addressable opportunity across key industries including logistics, asset tracking, transportation, utilities, agriculture, and maritime.”

The LoRa Alliance, an open, non-profit global association that develops, maintains and promotes the LoRaWAN protocol for low power wide area networks (LPWANs), recently expanded the LoRaWAN protocol to include Long Range – Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (LR-FHSS) data rates. LR-FHSS extends the LoRaWAN protocol’s support to enable direct data links from end nodes to satellites by leveraging either the Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) unlicensed band, or, in the case of EchoStar Mobile, through licensed spectrum, which provides a differentiated service versus the ISM band. LR-FHSS can support millions of end nodes and delivers a new level of robustness for IoT services.

"It’s estimated that only 10% of the world’s surface has terrestrial connectivity. Semtech’s LoRa® devices integrated with LR-FHSS allow satellites to connect IoT devices in the vast remote areas around the globe to enable IoT solutions with an unmatched continuum of coverage and performance,” said Marc Pegulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "Our work with EchoStar Mobile and LoRa Alliance members is expected to achieve complementary satellite and terrestrial LoRaWAN network connectivity services for customers who require global coverage from land to sea to air.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About EchoStar Mobile

EchoStar Mobile, an Irish company with commercial operations headquartered in the United Kingdom and a data center based in Griesheim, Germany, is a mobile satellite services provider offering connectivity across Europe through a converged satellite and terrestrial network. EchoStar Mobile is a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation. For more information, visit www.echostarmobile.com.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.EchoStar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

