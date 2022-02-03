Semtech Announces Integration of LoRaWAN® in ICT International’s Oyster Farming Solution

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that ICT International, an Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider for environmental applications, has integrated Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® standard into its water quality monitoring systems for aquaculture. The implementation of LoRaWAN provides long range, low power, wide area network coverage, allowing these systems to transmit measured data which includes temperature, water level/tide, water salinity, and more to oyster farmers in near real-time.

"ICT International's water quality systems leveraging LoRaWAN deliver near real-time water salinity and temperature data directly into the hands of the oyster farmers,” said Dr. Peter Cull, managing director at ICT International. "Data-based management is driving reductions in oyster mortality, increased harvest times and reduced labor costs.”

ICT International’s sensors form a part of the Estuary Sensor Platform, a tool built for oyster farmers as part of New South Wales Department of Primary Industries $6.7 million AUD Climate Smart Pilots project. The platform features centralized gateways using LoRaWAN to capture sensor data and uploads it in a Cloud-based system. The data is then visually represented through the ICT Dataview web platform, which allows farmers to view the oyster’s environmental conditions.

"The IoT is simplifying and easing workloads more than ever seen before by providing valuable data that helps to efficiently scale most work applications,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "ICT International’s oyster farming sensor solutions are a great example of the value of Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard to smartly monitor the earth’s resources and keep businesses working year-long.”

