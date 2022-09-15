Semtech Announces Intent Technologies and Nexity Group to Leverage LoRaWAN® for New Smart Building Platform

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Intent Technologies, a leading service platform for smart properties, and Nexity Group, a leading French real estate services provider, has integrated Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® standard into its IntentPlatform to optimize performance, improve quality of service and reduce the carbon footprint in residential and commercial properties.

The IntentPlatform smart building solution has already achieved 10% savings in overall building operational costs for Nexity Group. Successfully deployed throughout the French territory, the system’s footprint spans over 1.2 million residential units as well as over 6 million square meters of office space. Providing 360-degree facility views, this LoRa-enabled smart properties solution enables real estate professionals to improve the operating performance of a building by exchanging data with more than 180 service suppliers and digital software vendors through a comprehensive dashboard with alerts on a single, Cloud platform.

"Ease of deployment and data collection quality made LoRa devices the clear choice to develop the use of data from sensors and equipment by real estate property managers on our platform,” said Benjamin Ulrich, CEO and founder of Intent Technologies. "With LoRa devices and LoRaWAN connectivity, the technology simplifies the way to deploy, maintain and utilize sensors on existing building infrastructures. Not only does it reduce time spent on installations, but with its low level of power consumption, the technology significantly decreases the cost and labor required for battery replacements during the life cycle of the sensors.

The smart buildings market is forecasted to reach $141.71B USD in 2028 due to the rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology. LoRa is the wireless platform of choice for the Internet of Things (IoT), with more than 5 million gateways and 270 million end nodes with LoRa devices deployed worldwide and growing. The IntentPlatform is positioned to easily connect sensors to monitor air quality, temperature, energy and water usage, and automatically provide alerts to property management and service providers when anomalies are detected, such as possible water or gas leaks, for quick response and resolution.

"Intent and Nexity’s product development and deployments showcase the value of IoT and the digital transformation in building management that is delivering efficiency, operational cost savings and occupant safety,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president and general manager for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "Smart buildings give added control for how consumers and communities utilize energy in a responsible manner. Semtech and the LoRaWAN ecosystem are committed to protecting our earth’s resources and enhancing the quality of human life.”

