Semtech Announces LoRaWAN® Integration Into Cranberry Analytics’ Smart Water Metering Solution

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Cranberry Analytics, a water management company based in India, has chosen to integrate Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® standard into its ultrasonic meters for smart water metering. India’s Panaji Municipal Corporation awarded its smart water metering contract to Cranberry Analytics for use of its smart meters due to its reliable manual data capture and communication via LoRa modules.

Panaji Municipal Corporation (PWD-PHED) to feature a LoRaWAN® network for water use management (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Semtech’s LoRa provides cost-effective sensors and strong signal propagation capabilities which are necessary in an urban setting for deep in-building or underground connectivity,” said Shishir Thakur, co-founder and CTO, Cranberry Analytics. "Considering all these factors, it became a clear decision that LoRa and LoRaWAN would be the best choice for reliable water metering.”

Cranberry Analytics’ smart water meters allow system administrators to collect meter readings and water consumption data on a daily basis, allowing for effective planning of water distribution as well as real-time anomaly detection and leakage analysis and mitigating water waste. According to Cranberry Analytics, in the project’s initial phase, 3,094 consumer’s mechanical water meters will be replaced by ultrasonic meters utilizing LoRa and LoRaWAN.

"LoRaWAN integration into the Cranberry Analytics water meters will allow for long range data transmission while reducing costs and keeping customer’s data secure. The system’s communication capabilities will allow meters to be diagnosed and updated without physical intervention,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "Overall, the collaboration with Cranberry Analytics is continuing to highlight Semtech’s commitment toward creating a sustainable and smarter planet through LoRa devices and LoRaWAN.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa technology provides the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 170 countries. With the proliferation of LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard, the LoRa Developer Portal is a place to learn, connect, collaborate, and find resources to help accelerate your LoRa development process. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Cranberry Analytics

Cranberry Analytics provides technology and data-driven solutions for Water Management. They work with government, semi-government, and water infrastructure companies to boost their established, often archaic processes with technological expertise, R&D, and policy frameworks.

Cranberry Analytics is especially known for unrolling a broad spectrum of functions and technologies to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune, India for effective water supply management of a population of 25 lakh citizens. Since the project’s inception in 2012, the company has been able to deliver value in terms of substantial water savings, increased revenues for the municipal body and heightened customer satisfaction. This has resulted in savings of 31 billion liters of water annually, measuring 95,000 million litres daily, increasing the revenue from metered connections to INR 55.2 crore (7.3 Million USD) in 2021-22 from INR 23.6 crore (3.1 Million USD) in 2011-12 and a significant reduction in consumer disputes to 251 from 10,642 during the same period. They have also created similar data-driven solutions for Asian Development Bank (ADB), Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corp. (KUIDFC), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and French water and waste management giant, Suez International. For more information, visit here.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

