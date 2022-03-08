Semtech Announces March 2022 Production of Industry’s First 5G Front Haul Tri-Edge™ CDR IC Solution Enabling Emerging 5G Wireless Deployments

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced March 2022 production of its Tri-Edge™ clock and data recovery (CDR) with an integrated DML driver to enable emerging 50Gbps PAM4 5G front haul deployments, the GN2255. Semtech’s production of the Tri-Edge integrated circuit (IC) will enable wireless system vendors and carriers to upgrade their X-haul infrastructures rapidly. In addition, the new IC solution can advance 5G presence and future-proof networks for 5.5G deployments for wireless system vendors and carriers.

GN2255 is a bidirectional Tri-Edge™ CDR with integrated DML driver for 50Gbps SFP56 PAM4 5G wireless optical modules (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Through the introduction of the Tri-Edge platform, Semtech has been making strides in the 5G wireless market. We are seeing tremendous momentum in 50G PAM4 adoption in 5G front haul from our customers and expect this segment to grow significantly starting next year. We are now successfully enabling field trials and qualification testing through our customers and major system vendors,” said Raza Khan, senior market manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. "The Tri-Edge platform’s near zero latency variation coupled with low power and low cost enable key specifications of the time sensitive wireless networks and showcases Semtech’s commitment to innovation and enabling our customers.”

Today’s 5G wireless infrastructures are required to go through critical upgrades to enable new applications that require near zero latency and high data bandwidths. According to Ericsson’s mobile subscriptions outlook and global mobile data traffic outlook, by the end of 2027, 5G subscriptions are expected to reach 4.4 billion (up from 660 million by end of 2022), with data traffic expected to grow by over 4.4 times over the same period. This increased demand will require advancements in X-haul transport infrastructure putting key focus on innovative IC technologies to enable new 5G applications like virtual reality, autonomous vehicles, machine learning, and massive Internet of Things (IoT). Upgrading 5G front haul infrastructure to support 50Gbps PAM4 will become essential for high capacity regions and to enable mmWave roll-outs. Semtech’s Tri-Edge platform is able to meet these necessary upgrades to enable emerging 5G wireless deployments for system vendors and carriers.

The Tri-Edge GN2255 wireless IC is expected to be in full production in March 2022.

Semtech’s Tri-Edge CDR portfolio for 5G wireless includes:

GN2255: Bidirectional 50Gbps PAM4 Tri-Edge CDR With Integrated DML Driver

GN2256: Bidirectional 50Gbps PAM4 Tri-Edge CDR With Integrated Diff EML Driver

Semtech’s ClearEdge® CDR portfolio for comprehensive 5G wireless includes:

GN2152: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR With Integrated DML Driver

GN2146: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR With Integrated EML / MZM Driver

GN2154: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR With Integrated SE EML Driver

GN2504C: Unidirectional Quad 25-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR

GN2148: Single 24-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR With Integrated VCSEL Driver

GN2149: Single 24-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR With Integrated TIA

Semtech’s FiberEdge® Transimpedance Amplifiers (TIA) portfolio for 5G wireless includes:

GN1086: 24-28Gbps FiberEdge TIA

TIA GN1700/GN1800: 50Gbps PAM4 FiberEdge TIA

About Semtech’s Signal Integrity/Optical Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will,” "designed to,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and "Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, ClearEdge, and FiberEdge are registered trademarks or service marks, and Tri-Edge is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

