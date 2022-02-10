Semtech Collaborates With Communicate2Integrate for Smart Plant Care Solution, "Florja”

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Communicate2Integrate GmbH, an intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) company based in Munich, Germany, has chosen to integrate Semtech’s LoRa® devices and LoRaWAN® connectivity for its Florja solution. Florja is a Cloud-based plant management platform that allows users to monitor the current status of their plants from anywhere. Florja sensors enabled by LoRa and using LoRaWAN connectivity can monitor for the temperature, humidity and salt level found in the soil which then relays the data to the Florja platform accessible via desktop and smartphones for further intelligent analysis.

Cloud-based platform uses the LoRaWAN® standard to monitor plants in real time

"Florja is innovating toward a new and easier way to manage plants,” said Michael Urban, chief executive officer of Communicate2Integrate. "Moreover, Florja is scalable from the everyday home plant enthusiast to large scale businesses that need real-time information, automated and intelligent plant care advice or a smart irrigation system. No matter how the platform is used, LoRaWAN is providing that necessary plant data in real time, combined with internal know-how and external data to maintain its health.”

According to a 2020 McKinsey article, advanced technology such as connected sensors "could further increase yields, improve the efficiency of water and other inputs, and build sustainability and resilience across crop cultivation and animal husbandry.” With a renewed focus on sustainability for businesses and consumers, the plug and play Florja platform is an ideal solution for smart plant care for environmentally conscious users. The Florja system includes LoRa-enabled sensors utilizing LoRaWAN to measure temperature and humidity in soil and air, electrical conductivity in soil and light irradiation as well as a Florja Cloud platform for users to remotely view that data.

"Semtech’s LoRa devices and LoRaWAN are a complementary fit for the smart agriculture industry,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "The long range coverage coupled with low power usage of the technology is making the lives of farmers and plant growers much easier and smarter.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa technology provides the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which has been ratified by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 170 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Communicate2Integrate

Communicate2Integrate was founded in 2017 with the objective to develop an economical viable solution for small/medium sized horticultural enterprises to utilize the huge business opportunities the IoT presents. Visit www.communicate2integrate.com to learn more.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

